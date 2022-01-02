Elderly woman in Fairfield injured during purse-snatching robbery outside supermarket

Police are asking the public for information that could lead to the suspect's arrest

Police are investigating a robbery that happened outside the Stop & Shop on Villa Avenue on Monday night.

A 70-year-old female was going into the supermarket when a male suspect tried to run up and grab her purse from behind her. In the struggle for the purse, both of them fell to the ground causing the purse to fall. The male suspect picked it up and fled into a vehicle, police said.

The female victim went to the hospital afterward.

A witness at the scene said the suspect was in his early 20's and dressed in all black. The witness said the vehicle that the suspect went into afterward was a sedan that had three other people in it.

Anyone with information that can identify the suspect or suspects involved should contact the Fairfield Police Department Investigative Division at (203) 254-4840.

Anonymous tips can also be summited on the Fairfield PD mobile app by texting the keyword FPDCT and the message you want to send to 847411.

