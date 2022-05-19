Suspect wanted in connection to arson attempt at New London home: Police

Around 1:10 a.m., New London Communications Center received 911 calls stating a "Molotov cocktail" was possibly thrown at a house on Granite St.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to an arson attempt at a New London home.

A man described as a black male with a bald head was accused of throwing a molotov cocktail. He was wearing glasses, a white shirt and black pants with white sneakers.

Around 1:10 a.m., on Granite St., New London Communications Center received 911 calls stating a "Molotov cocktail" was possibly thrown at a house. An area of grass caught fire as a result of the cocktail, police said.

New London Police and New London Fire Department discovered two Molotov cocktails and additional evidence was seized according to police.

Police said in addition to an area of grass being burned, a scorch mark was found on the outside of the wall. Minor damage was observed.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information may also be submitted to the New London tips 411 system.

