Two suspects caught by officers responding to report of car break-in at Wallingford apartments

A resident said two people were trying to open car doors in the Parker Place Apartments parking lot. Both were caught wearing all black and purple latex gloves.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Two arrests were made early Tuesday morning after a Wallingford resident reported a possible car break-in, police said.

Officers responded to the Parker Place Apartments on Parker Street around 2:45 a.m. They said a witness initially called and said two people were trying to open multiple car door handles in the apartment parking lot.

Upon their arrival, one male suspect was located and arrested immediately in the area of Washington Street near its intersection with Parker Street.

He was identified as Justin Miller, 22, of West Haven. Miller was wearing all black clothing, a black face mask and purple latex gloves, according to a release.

A short time later, police apprehended a second male suspect who they said ran from officers, initiating a chase.

Gary Gibson, 22, of New Haven was also wearing all black and purple latex gloves when he was caught, police said.

Investigators determined that Miller and Gibson were using a stolen Alfa Romeo out of Milford to commit the thefts. A number of items stolen from other cars in Wallingford and nearby towns were located during the search, police said.

Both men are facing multiple charges, including larceny, burglary, conspiracy to commit larceny and criminal attempt to commit burglary. Gibson was also charged with two counts of interfering with an officer.

Their bond was set at $10,000 respectively.

Miller and Gibson are scheduled to appear before a Meriden judge on December 28.

