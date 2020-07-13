Suspects named in connection to a Mystic hotel assault taken into custody

During the early morning hours, the United States Marshals Service and NYPD took Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay into custody in Brooklyn, NY.

Stonington Police Department released updated information Monday morning in the investigation into the assault of an employee at the Quality Inn in Mystic.

During the early morning hours, the United States Marshals Service and NYPD took Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay into custody in Brooklyn, NY. Sarner and Orbay will be in custody as fugitives until extradited to Connecticut to face the following charges.

Philip Sarner: Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Intimidation Based on Bigotry and Bias

Emily Orbay: 2 counts of Assault 3rd Degree and Intimidation Based on Bigotry and Bias

On Saturday, Members of the Stonington community rallied for the second day in a row in support of Crystal Caldwell, the Mystic hotel worker who was assaulted at work.

Surveillance video shows Crystal Caldwell being assaulted by two people at her job at the Quality Inn. It happened two weeks ago. Police said they are looking for 39-year-old Philip Sarner and 28-year-old Emily Orbay. The community was critical of the police department, saying the suspects were taken to a Connecticut hospital, but not arrested.

"Hearing that no actions were taken that evening, just was unacceptable," said Anthony Nolan, a State Representative for New London, and police officer in the city. "It just was very disappointing to see what wasn't done that weekend," he said.

However, supporters did say they were grateful for the detective assigned to the case.

"The passion for equality and truth and justice that he had in his heart when I spoke with him," said Rae'ven Kelly, an organizer of the rally. "He's very diligent and he's seeking justice for Crystal and getting all of the facts straight," she said.