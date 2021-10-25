Suspicious death investigation underway in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a heavy police presence on Spring Street on Monday afternoon.
Hartford Police is investigating a suspicious death in the area, officers said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.