Suspicious death investigation underway in Hartford

Officials said Hartford PD are on scene in the area of 93 Spring Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a heavy police presence on Spring Street on Monday afternoon.

Hartford Police is investigating a suspicious death in the area, officers said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Hartford Police are investigating a suspicious death at 93 Spring St. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/LoHaY6T3pP — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) October 25, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

---

---

