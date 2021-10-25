x
Suspicious death investigation underway in Hartford

Officials said Hartford PD are on scene in the area of 93 Spring Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a heavy police presence on Spring Street on Monday afternoon.

Hartford Police is investigating a suspicious death in the area, officers said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

---

