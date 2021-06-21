Fire involving meth lab causes evacuation of Willimantic apartment building

WINDHAM, Conn. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a suspicious incident that forced the evacuation of an apartment building around noon.
Police and fire were called to 560 Main Street at noon for a suspicious incident which included reports of an explosion in an apartment on the 6th floor. The fire was under control.
DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said the fire involved a one-pot methamphetamine lab. Police say they have identified a suspect.
Main Street is blocked in the area and it will remain closed for several hours. Members of several law enforcement agencies were on the scene.
