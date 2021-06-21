Fire involving meth lab causes evacuation of Willimantic apartment building

Police said a suspect has been identified

WINDHAM, Conn. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a suspicious incident that forced the evacuation of an apartment building around noon.

Police and fire were called to 560 Main Street at noon for a suspicious incident which included reports of an explosion in an apartment on the 6th floor. The fire was under control.

DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said the fire involved a one-pot methamphetamine lab. Police say they have identified a suspect.

Main Street is blocked in the area and it will remain closed for several hours. Members of several law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

A very large police and fire presence in Willimantic for a hazmat situation. Police say they are investigating it has a “suspicious incident” and a suspect has been identified. More info in a live report at 4&5 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/yfdvYiv9KM — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) June 21, 2021

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.