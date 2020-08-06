Suspicious piece of luggage shuts down street in front of New Haven police station

Call came in around 9:40 am.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A suspicious piece of luggage, leaning against a utility box, near the new Haven police station, had much of Union Avenue blocked off as the bomb squad examined it.

Police say that, at 9:40 Monday morning, they received a call about the piece of luggage. So, officers blocked off Union Avenue between Union Station and the Route 34 connector for over an hour Monday morning.

Police sources Told Fox 61 at 11:30 that there was no concern about the contents of the luggage. And at 11:45, a member of the New Haven Police Dept. bomb squad retrieved the piece of luggage without incident. This happened roughly 30 minutes after the luggage was given an initial examination by the bomb squad.

Examining the luggage￼ Posted by FOX61 on Monday, June 8, 2020