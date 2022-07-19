Swimming areas in Shelton, Middlefield closed due to contamination concerns

DEEP officials said they expect new testing results by Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The swimming areas in two state parks are closed as a result of contamination in the water.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the following swimming areas are closed:

Wadsworth Falls - Middlefield

Indian Well - Shelton

The areas are closed for swimming and will be retested Wednesday with results available Thursday.

Due to ongoing maintenance, the swimming area at Mashamoquet is closed for the 2022 season.

Water samples collected weekly by DEEP staff are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.

One type of bacteria is Cyanobacteria, which has its classic warning signs. The water coloring of a lake or pond looks discolored.

E. coli concerns stem from rain storms throughout the summer. After a rainstorm, high bacteria levels typically occur DEEP experts recommend you don’t want to go swimming for about 24 to 48 hours after it rains.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. For information on closures of local swimming areas contact the local public health agency. Once testing is cleared, beaches will reopen.

--

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.