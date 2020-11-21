Taco Bell employee charged with assault and attempt of murder in Hartford

Police provide an update after two people were shot in a Taco Bell parking lot in Hartford last Sunday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials say they responded to a Taco Bell restaurant shooting at 485 Flatbush Avenue on November 15th around 5:09 pm.

According to Police, they found two victims with gunshots wounds upon their arrival. Medical staff took both victims to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

The Emergency Response Team immediately assisted with the safe evacuation of customers and employees inside the restaurant.

Once the area was deemed safe, investigators found evidence pertaining to the shooting, including a firearm discovered within the business.

Police identified Taco Bell employee Armando Perez (34) from East Hartford as a person of interest. Perez fled the scene before police arrival.

The Major Crimes Division secured an arrest warrant to Perez on the same day.