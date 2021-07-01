Talking to kids about violence at the US Capitol

“As we’re trying to help kids process this, we have to first sit and acknowledge a lot of truth that happened and everything ourselves,”

The eyes of the world were on the U.S. Capitol yesterday, and your kids’ eyes may have been among them, so if you have some explaining to do this morning, here is some help.

For starters, according to Dr. Rob Keder at Connecticut Childrens Medical Center, no matter what age your kids are, start by being honest.

“As we’re trying to help kids process this, we have to first sit and acknowledge a lot of truth that happened and everything ourselves,” he said.

However, you also have to recognize that truth is always filtered through a lens, so beware of your lens as well as theirs.

“We don’t want to inappropriately sugar-coat it but at the same time, if it’s a really young child we also don’t want to inappropriately tip the scales too too much,” Dr. Keder said, “we have to meet kids where they are, but we also have to calibrate ourselves to see where we are in being able to talk about it, too.”

Dr. Keder said if your child is old enough, maybe around ten years old, you can get into some degree of nuance regarding concepts like justice and objectivity… but it may help to approach it abstractly.

“Not to oversimplify a lot of what’s going on right now , but one of the stories that comes to my mind is the story The Emperor’s New Clothes - it’s a story where kids can start to understand how maybe somebody who believes one thing, but there’s objectivity and how do we talk about objectivity and the truth, and react and respond to the truth,” he said.

Dr. Keder said a good way to judge how in depth a conversation you should have is to ask your child about it first, because, at this point, avoiding the topic may not be realistic