Windsor PD, Fire, CT Natural Gas and Eversource are all on scene. No further details have been released at this time.

WINDSOR, Conn. — People are evacuating the Target in Windsor Friday afternoon.

Fire officials confirmed to FOX61 that the evacuation is due to smell of natural gas.

Windsor PD, Fire, CT Natural Gas and Eversource are all on scene investigating the cause of the smell.

No further details have been released at this time.