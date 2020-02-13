x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Teacher unions: Children terrified by active shooter drills

They assert that simulating a school shooting can harm the mental health of students and educators.
Hartford schools

HARTFORD, Conn. — The nation's two largest teachers unions are calling on schools to revise or eliminate active shooter drills. 

The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association issued a report Tuesday with the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety Support.

They assert that simulating a school shooting can harm the mental health of students and educators. 

They say schools should instead concentrate on training teachers to respond to emergencies.

Jean-Paul Guilbault, the chief executive of the Alice Training Institute, which runs active shooter drills, says they are effective when done appropriately.