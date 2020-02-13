Teacher unions: Children terrified by active shooter drills

They assert that simulating a school shooting can harm the mental health of students and educators.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The nation's two largest teachers unions are calling on schools to revise or eliminate active shooter drills.

The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association issued a report Tuesday with the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety Support.

They say schools should instead concentrate on training teachers to respond to emergencies.