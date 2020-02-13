Teacher unions: Children terrified by active shooter drills

HARTFORD, Conn. — The nation's two largest teachers unions are calling on schools to revise or eliminate active shooter drills.
The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association issued a report Tuesday with the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety Support.
They assert that simulating a school shooting can harm the mental health of students and educators.
They say schools should instead concentrate on training teachers to respond to emergencies.
Jean-Paul Guilbault, the chief executive of the Alice Training Institute, which runs active shooter drills, says they are effective when done appropriately.