Teacher who got married at CCMC last year passes away

Was married at hospital in November

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Watertown teacher who got married in a ceremony at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in November has passed away.

Jonathan Sales, 26, died Monday at the hospital. He and his wife Alyssa pushed up their planned May wedding to November 30, 2019.

Sales was a seventh grade teacher of Swift Middle School in Watertown.

Thirteen years ago, Sales had successfully battled cancer for the first time after being diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

Just recently, he came face to face with his worst enemy again and this time, he battled B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Not knowing his future, Sales proposed to the woman of his dreams, 27-year old Alyssa Griffin.

“I turned around and he said I don’t want to wait any longer, will you marry me?” said Griffin of Stratford.