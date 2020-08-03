Tech Savvy Conference exposes local girls to careers in STEM

The programs are led by other women to show girls that they can be successful in fields where women are often underrepresented.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Girls from around the state and even from out of state, spent the day in Hartford learning all about careers in the STEM fields.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The annual Tech Savvy Conference at Trinity College, exposes the girls to the exciting career options in those fields, through hands-on learning.

"We want to make sure to start them early. we want them to understand that they can also do it," Tech Savvy Conference chair, Shakira Ramos said.

"If you can’t see yourself in a field then it’s hard to imagine getting there," Trinity College Science Center director, Alison Draper said. "So having college student role models and also professors from a number of different institutions and professional women in stem there’s also sorts of role models here."

Many of the girls who participated in the activities said they already have an idea of what they want to be when they grow up.

Izzy Mulhall of Fairfield said, "I think I want to be something with a job in math, maybe finance but I’m also interested in engineering so this program is great to explore that."

The girls spent the entire day doing things like building robots, doing forensic experiments, dissections and more.

However the organizers hope the biggest take away is to inspire each other to be whatever they want to be.