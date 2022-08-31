Teen faces theft, assault charges after striking Naugatuck police cruiser with stolen car

Police later determined the Audi was stolen out of Avon on Monday night.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A 15-year-old boy faced a juvenile court judge Wednesday for several charges connected to a car theft and striking a police cruiser with said car.

Naugatuck police also released footage of the crash.

Officers were alerted around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a stolen Audi in the area. Police "pinged" the car at a commercial trucking parking lot on Elm Street.

An officer found the Audi and called for backup, and the Audi started to drive away.

Officer Hailey Zarzuela pulled into the parking lot in her cruiser when the Audi passed by and struck the front-right side of the car, disabling it and injuring the Zarzuela inside, police said.

The car footage police released shows the impact of the crash and the Audi immediately driving away.

The debris from the crash struck pedestrians walking in the area, police said.

The Audi continued toward downtown, where the driver abandoned the car in a parking lot on Water Street and ran off.

The 15-year-old was later taken into custody. Officers note that they worked with the Waterbury State's Attorney Office to secure an order to detain.

The teen faces several charges, including criminal attempt to commit assault, larceny, assault on an officer, and interfering with an officer.

Zarzuela was taken to Waterbury Hospital with injuries to her arm and leg and was released Tuesday evening.

"We are thankful Officer Zarzuela’s injuries were minor as in-car video showed how quickly the incident unfolded," Naugatuck police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police later determined the Audi was stolen out of Avon on Monday night.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

