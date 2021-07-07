Teen shot on Main Street in Hartford, police investigating

Officers responded to the area of 3003 Main Street just before 1:30 p.m. A female, in her late teens, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating in the capital city Wednesday afternoon after they say a teen was shot.

According to a release, officers responded to the area of 3003 Main Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Upon their arrival, a female, in her late teens, was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital.

Police are unsure of what led up to the shooting at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are on scen, as the investigation is active and ongoing.

