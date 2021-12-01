Teenager dies after car hits tree in New Haven: police

The passenger in the car was also injured.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A teenage girl died when the car she was driving crashed into a tree in New Haven on Tuesday night, police said.

New Haven officers were called to Sherman Avenue, between Harding Place and Ford Street at 8:15 p.m. and when they arrived, they found an Acura TSX that had hit a tree.

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver, a 17-year-old girl from New Haven, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger, an 18-year-old New Haven woman, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded to the scene and learned that the Acura was traveling on Sherman Avenue when it left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

