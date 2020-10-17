Teenager injured in New Haven shooting

Case under investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A teenager was injured in a shooting in New Haven Friday night.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of Ellsworth Avenue and Moreland Road in the Beaver Hills neighborhood around 6:45 p.m.

According to Police, the 16-year-old male was walking with two other teens on Moreland Road when a man in a car passed by firing at the group. No other people were injured.

The teen was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. The person did not show life-threatening injuries and has since been released.