TEGNA Foundation and FOX61/CW20 to award $36,000 to help eight Connecticut nonprofit organizations

HARTFORD, Conn — The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. and FOX61/CW20,TEGNA’s FOX and CW affiliates in the Hartford & New Haven television market, announced today they will award eight area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $36,000. The community grants in Connecticut address pressing needs, including hunger, domestic violence prevention and support for first responders and aim to make a difference in communities in the region.

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”

“We are pleased to support these worthy nonprofits through our community grants, on-air and digital storytelling, fundraising and volunteer efforts,” said Jon Hitchcock, President and General Manager of FOX61/CW20. “Their work during the pandemic is critical and they inspire us all with their dedication to the people of Connecticut.”

The grant recipients are:

Each summer about a thousand Hartford kids ages 5-12 enjoy fun and educational activities. Donations fund camp programs and include transportation, meals, healthcare, and empowerment.

One in 9 people in Connecticut struggles with hunger and the state’s food insecurity rate has increased by 44%. Donations fund immediate help to people in Middlesex, New Haven, Litchfield, Fairfield, and Tolland counties.

One in 9 people in Connecticut struggles with hunger and the state’s food insecurity rate has increased by 44%. Donations fund immediate need to people in Hartford and Windham counties.

Donations fund educational programs focused on safety and prevention (substance abuse, underage drinking, and violence) for Connecticut students ages 5-18.

One in three women experience domestic violence. Sadly, abuse in Connecticut has risen more than 23% since pandemic began. Donations fund emergency services, court advocacy and community education.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among those ages 15-34, and is the 12th leading cause of death in Connecticut. Donations fund suicide prevention programs to reduce risk factors and promote resilience.

Brings hope to critically ill children ages 2-18 in Connecticut. Donations fund life-changing wishes and research shows that wishes can give kids the strength to fight against and overcome their illnesses.

Activities that assist in the health, welfare, and operational capabilities of Connecticut first responders and veterans. Donations will fund emergency relief, education, and job training

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, No Poverty, and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.

About TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit www.TEGNAFoundation.org.

