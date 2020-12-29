x
Tens of thousands of Connecticut's unemployed to get funds

That includes more than 30,000 who were at risk of losing pandemic assistance if the bill wasn't signed into law.
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut officials estimate tens of thousands will benefit financially from the latest federal pandemic relief legislation. 

That includes more than 30,000 who were at risk of losing pandemic assistance if the bill wasn't signed into law. 

The state Department of Labor announced Tuesday that approximately 35,000 residents participating in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will get 11 more weeks of benefits. Another 29,000 people participating in the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation will also get an 11-week extension of benefits. 

Meanwhile, all claimants are expected to receive an extra $300 a week for up to 11 weeks, beginning by mid-January. 

