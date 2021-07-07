Terryville family in the dark, calls FOX61 for help

The company had to restore power for thousands who were left in the dark Tuesday following damaging storms

PLYMOUTH, Conn — With downed trees and powerlines across her driveway, Patricia Winslow says Tuesday’s storm left her trapped at home without electricity.

The Terryville mom called FOX61 frustrated with Eversource and asking for help. “We live here, we have children, we have animals and all the time we call them, they just forget about us,” she says.

“Right now there is no way to do anything because we can’t cross back, we don’t have water, we don’t have food,” Winslow told FOX61's Keith McGilvery Tuesday morning.

FOX61 pressed the power company on FOX61 Morning News.

"Unfortunately that's the answer right now. We know you're out there, we know you have issues, if you have called us we are aware of your situation, we are getting to those 3,000 or so customers as quickly as possible," explained Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross, "Keep in mind, we've restored power to over 31,000 customers since those storms rolled in yesterday afternoon. So, we've been very busy, we are making progress, we certainly get it that those who are remaining can get a little frustrated, but we know you're out there and we're committed to getting you back on as quickly and as safely as we can."

A few streets over Kathy Milish found storm damage too. A giant maple tree landed on her car. “I heard it and I jumped out of my chair, I did not know what I was going to see, I came and looked and said oh my God."

Milish had power back by midnight and she was happy with how quickly Eversource got it done.

“I thought getting power back by midnight was a very pleasant surprise, I felt it was going to happen especially since that last storm that everybody had trouble with,” said Milish.

Eversource eventually got to work at Winslow’s house as well.

Shortly after FOX61 shared her story, the company showed up to get started. Winslow told FOX61 that last summer her power was out for 12 days and Eversource needs to do better.

As of Wednesday afternoon, their driveway is clear of trees, and Winslow anticipating to have her power back around dinner time.

“Our bill is so expensive, they never forget to send us the bill, and raise the price of everything, But they don’t do anything about it."

