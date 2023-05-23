Tesla driver killed in New Haven crash

Christopher Andreozzi, 35, was killed after speeding and colliding with nine cars.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Hamden man driving a Tesla died early Tuesday morning after crashing into nine cars in New Haven, police said.

Christopher Andreozzi, 35, was speeding down Nicoll Street near Eagle Street in New Haven around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday when he crashed into seven parked vehicles and two other moving vehicles, according to police.

Andreozzi was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was declared dead soon after. The two other drivers hit were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The New Haven Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to begin its investigation. They spoke with witnesses and obtained video surveillance footage.

The investigation will take some time and will include a mechanical inspection of the Tesla, police said.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

