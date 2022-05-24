Texas school shooting hits close to home in Connecticut

Nearly a decade ago, 26 lives were taken in a similar tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The news of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is a tragedy that is familiar to many in Connecticut, like Mary Ann Jacob, a survivor of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

"I physically felt sick when I heard about it," she said. "An elementary school and 9 and 10-year-old kids which were the age of the kids I was hiding in a closet with almost ten years ago and we're still hearing about the same thing," Jacob said.

For those who work towards ending incidents like these, seeing it happen again, brings feelings of anguish and frustration.

"When will we finally say it's enough? How many kids, how many children must die before this country wakes up?" said Jeremy Stein, executive director of CT Against Gun Violence.

Many are once again demanding action.

"Until every state in the nation follows Connecticut's lead or congress decides to pass some common-sense legislation, we're all at risk. Our lives are all at risk," Stein said.

"I only partially blame our leaders because until every one of us in this country demands that our leaders take action they're not going to," Jacob said.

Connecticut senator Chris Murphy also delivered a plea to his colleagues as details from the Texas shooting started to come in.

"I am here on this floor to beg. To literally get down on my hands and knees to beg my colleagues to find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely," he said.

Speaking to FOX61 afterward, he said he hopes lawmakers can find a common ground.

"There are lots of ways to compromise and I'm willing to do that in order to show families in this country that we aren't hard-hearted as this continues to happen. That we're willing to try to move the ball forward," Murphy said.

With the hope of people never having to experience what so many already have.

"Even as it was happening it never occurred to us the breath of the tragedy that was going on," Jacob said.

Next month, CT Against Gun Violence will be recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 2nd at 6 p.m. on the New Haven Green.

