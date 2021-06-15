The Big E announces a comeback for 2021

“It’s a very festive moment in our history,” said Cassidy, “this will help to reinvigorate our economy for sure.”

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — “It’s been over 700 days since the fair was open,” said Gene Cassidy, the president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, just after he addressed a crowd at the Coliseum Building on the fairgrounds.

Cassidy joined local leaders in West Springfield to announce that the Big E – the famed six state fair – is coming back after being shut down due to Covid-19 in 2020.

“It’s a very festive moment in our history,” said Cassidy, “this will help to reinvigorate our economy for sure.”

The Big E will reopen on September 17th for 17 days, the plan is to have a “full capacity, unencumbered fair,” Cassidy noted – meaning no masks for vaccinated guests and the honor system for those not vaccinated.

Mayor William Reichelt from West Springfield said, “those 17 days are important for any business that is here but, regionally, to have 1.6 million people spending money in the area, it’s fantastic.”

Sheehan added that ticket prices will stay at the same rate as they were in 2019 and that he is hoping they set a new attendance record in 2021. “We are back, bigger than ever,” said Cassidy, “Big is back!”

