The build is on; LEGO master mentoring make-a-wish kid

The Redding-based has been going on Zoom calls with Make-A-Wish kids to provide Lego lessons to kids of all ages who are fighting health battles.

REDDING, Conn. — Jessica Ewud, a finalist on the popular Fox show “Lego Masters” has been lending her time and talents to Make-A-Wish Connecticut for the past week. Ewud, who is an artist and works out of a basement studio in Redding has been going on Zoom calls with Make-A-Wish kids to provide Lego lessons to kids of all ages who are fighting health battles.

“I know how much these wishes mean to these kids and I wanted to do something,” said Ewud, who is known as “Ragzy” in the art world.

Make-A-Wish Connecticut reports that, due to the COVID-19 crisis, they have been forced to postpone 115 wishes for kids this year.

Stefanie Richardson, a volunteer coordinator with Make-A-Wish Connecticut said, “what we are really trying to focus on is bringing joy to these kids who are waiting which is exactly what this (Lego) class has done.”