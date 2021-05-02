The days get colder, the training on the ice continues

The crew from Manchester has made it part of their on-going safety mission to train for ice rescues.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Fire Department spent their Wednesday morning out of the firehouse and in the icy waters of Salters Pond.

Lt. Moria Perez, a 21-year veteran of the department said, “We practice going out and working on any issues that come up so when someone calls 911 we’re ready to do the job.”

Perez was one of more than a dozen firefighters out for the ice rescue training.

Perez added, “every Winter we have to know that we have the potential to do an ice rescue, so we have to train so we are at the top of our game.”

Battalion Chief Gordon MacMillan, a 25-year member of the Manchester Fire Department noted that the equipment to assist with ice rescues has evolved since he first joined the force and that every Winter offers different complexities.

“Every Winter is a different challenge,” he said. “We just say be prepared, if you are prepared you can enjoy Winter.”