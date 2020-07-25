The Drive-in is making a comeback at Foxwoods

No matter where you set up shop, you’ll have a great view of the massive screen and multiple ways to listen.

LEDYARD, Conn. — What’s old is new again! Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. While movie theaters remain closed due to COVID-19, drive-in's have been thriving. Foxwoods Resort Casino is joining that trend offering safety and family fun to the drive-in experience.

"People are looking for things to do and what better thing to do than drive-in," said Monique Sebastian, the Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing.

The Feliciano’s and their friends drove down early to stake claim to the perfect spot in front of the screen. They brought a blanket, chairs and snacks to catch Lia’s favorite character on the big screen, Simba.

"It’s safe, social distanced and it’s fun outside with the family," said Stephanie Feliciano. "It’s perfect."

"We have two FM stations that you can tune in to but if you’re looking to take advantage of that spot next to your car, that tailgating aspect, we have an incredible sound system," said Sebastian.

The set up was created with safety in mind. You are escorted to a parking spot marked with an "X" to park your car. The adjacent spot is yours to tailgate the movie providing plenty of separation between families. The snack bar and bathroom lines have 6-foot markers. There is also a hand wash and "sanitation station"

"Between every 20 and 30 minutes one of our staff members will go in, wipe down the table and wipe down all the touchpoints," said Sebastian.

A ticket can be purchased online for $25 a car to reserve one of 103 parking spots. There is an additional $15 fee for the extra sanitation and staffing. Foxwoods suggests trying to come a little early before the opening credits roll at 8:45 pm.

People are beginning to file in at the Foxwoods Drive-In for a showing of the Lion King! Tonight learn how you can be a part of the fun on the @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/WWwr4hOUEH — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) July 24, 2020

"You can fit as many people in your station wagon, your caravan or your Jeep as you can and come on down," said Sebastian.