Lime Rock Park offering snow-driving tips as more wintery weather expected

"We're actually a race track open in the winter."

SALISBURY, Connecticut — What is usually a blacktop autocross course at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville is now covered by a blanket of white snow – and the team there is putting that to good use.

Traditionally, throughout the winter months, Lime Rock opens their Winter Autocross Course – or “WAX” for short – to car clubs and to the public to teach the skills of snow and ice driving. The course was opened to Lime Rock staff on Wednesday, giving them the chance to experience the snowy curves and how to handle their cars on icy roads.

“It’s kind of weird and oxymoronic but we teach people how to drive (in the snow) and not be afraid of it, we teach them skills and show them how to not be apprehensive,” said Walter Irvine, a long time Lime Rock instructor and the vice president of sales and fulfillment at the track.

With more winter weather expected across Connecticut in the coming days, Irvine was happy to lend his insights about driving on the ice and snow.

“Don’t be afraid but be prepared,” he said. “When something doesn’t feel right – slow down, remember you are responsible for what your car does, just take your time and be careful.”

The key to Winter Autocross is to drive slow and steady as opposed to posting a fast lap.

Kathy Yelsits, an accountant at Lime Rock was on the track in her electric blue BMW learning about how to handle snowy driving conditions.

“I think it’s about looking ahead and anticipating what’s coming up next rather than what’s right in front of me,” she said.

Irvine added: “It’s fun to get out, the neat takeaway is you’re getting this education while you’re having fun.”

Winter Autocross at Lime Rock Park is usually reserved for private car clubs, on occasion the track opens instruction up to the public. To find out more click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

