The Hartford agrees to $650 million to Boys Scouts of America in connection with sexual abuse claims

The insurance company released a statement Friday saying most of the policies were issued in the 1970s.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford insurance company has agreed to pay the Boy Scouts of America $650 million for sexual abuse claims associated with The Hartford policies, most issued in the 1970s.

"The agreement, entered into after extensive negotiations, contemplates that, in exchange for The Hartford’s payment, the BSA and its local councils will fully release The Hartford from any obligation under policies it issued to the BSA and its local councils," wrote The Hartford in a news release.

According to the Hartford Courant, local councils and the BSA sued the insurance company in federal court in 2018 claiming some of the sexual abuse lawsuits were covered by The Hartford's insurance policies.

“We are deeply sympathetic to the victims of childhood sexual abuse and the enduring trauma they suffer,” said company spokesman Matthew Sturdevant. “Our agreement with BSA is an encouraging step towards a global resolution that will promote the BSA’s efforts to equitably compensate survivors.”

The Hartford says this settlement is in connection with the BSA's Chapter 11 bankruptcy and its global resolution plan. The BSA filed for bankruptcy in February 2020, as close to 90,000 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the organization.

