Blue and Gold sign: The Hartford signals solidarity with Ukraine

The sign on the tower was lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and gold

HARTFORD, Conn. — People traveling through Hartford early Tuesday might have noticed the sign on top of The Hartford Insurance Group building was now lit in blue and gold, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The company said in an email Tuesday, "The Hartford will shine its tower lights in yellow and blue in solidarity with Ukraine, and they will remain lit through the weekend. In addition, The Hartford is matching employee donations to the US Association for UNHR, UNICEF and International Medical Corps at 100% to help those who need it most during this critical time."

The sign is powered with LEDs and can be changed to mark holidays or other significant events.

The company, which dates back to 1810, has been located for years on Asylum Hill. The company has made financial contributions to the city of Hartford over the years along with other companies based in the city. It is perhaps best known for its Junior Fire Marshal Program, which has taught fire safety to generations of school children.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

