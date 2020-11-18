The House of Bread goes drive-thru style to raise dollars

On a downtown parking lot, staff members and House of Bread supporters welcomed donors in a drive-thru to drop off cash and checks. In return, they got a gift bag.

HARTFORD, Conn — The House of Bread, a well-known non-profit begun by Sister Theresa Fonti and Sister Maureen Faenza forty years ago just finished their latest round of fund raising.

They had never attempted anything like this, but due to Covid-19, The House of Bread was unable to hold their usual indoor banquet, so they took things outside.

“This is the new non-normal,” laughed Carl Zyskowski, the chairman of the House of Bread. “This is our largest fundraiser, we always do it the week before Thanksgiving.”

With cars lining up to drop off donations behind her, Sister Theresa was happy to embrace the creativity that staff and supporters came up with to make sure The House of Bread still could raise money to help with their mission.

“This mission is dedicated to the people of Hartford, the people who are needy and the people who are hungry.” Sister Theresa added, “It’s just very humbling to know there are people out there who support us.”