'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators

A move to make pizza the official state food of Connecticut is making the rounds again.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two years ago, they were sent back to the kitchen.

“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate.

This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut.

State Senator Gary Winfield, who represents New Haven and West Haven, is part of the delegation from the Elm City supporting making pizza as the state food. Winfield made it a point to note that many of the bills he works to pass deal with very serious issues but that the pizza bill has a place. Winfield said, “I got calls from a lot of people saying you’re really doing this right? To me it showed that while it’s a little silly there are a lot of people who want to see this happen, so why not do it again.”

At Zuppardi’s Apizza in West Haven, they have been behind the Pizza Bill all the way. Lori Zuppardi, one of the owners at the legendary nearly 90-year-old pizza shop said making pizza the official state food is more about celebrating small business and unity in the state. Zuppardi said, “I want pizza to be the state food because this is about community, it’s about sharing and it’s about being a part of the community and that’s what Connecticut is about.”

Colin Caplan, who runs the Taste of New Haven Food Tours and is the producer of the film “Pizza; A Love Story” is among the most ardent supporters of the Pizza Bill. Caplan said, “Nobody has pizza as their state food and Connecticut lacks any state food right now… We know pizza is Connecticut’s state food and we know it’s our favorite thing in the world.” Winfield added, “we’re going to give it a real effort I’m behind it 100 percent and hopefully when we finish this session, pizza will be the official food of the state.”

The timeline for a legislative vote on the Pizza Bill will likely come sometime between March and June. To learn more click https://tasteofnewhaven.com/the-pizza-bill/

