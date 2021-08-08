The Real Story | Where Connecticut stands in the COVID-19 pandemic

Yale School of Public Health's Doctor Albert Ko to discuss COVID-19 in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT, USA — COVID-19 cases spiking once again in Connecticut. Officials are now warning about social gatherings that could enhance the spread of the virus.

Yale School of Public Health's Doctor Albert Ko talks to real story host Jenn Bernstein about where Connecticut stands in the pandemic.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.