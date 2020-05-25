The Real Story: Casino reopening plans

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos have been shut down for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the owners of both casinos plan to partially reopen them on June 1st, with a host of restrictions and new procedures in place. But Governor Ned Lamont says it's unsafe, with too many people from too many places mixing together. Lamont says he hopes to work collegially with the tribes, but also noted that the state controls the casinos' liquor licenses.



The leader of the Mashantucket Pequots, Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler, tells FOX61's Jenn Bernstein that they're open to suggestions about the reopening, but will go ahead with their plans for June 1st. She talks risks, benefits, and how the sovereign nations intend to operate within the framework of their compact with the state.