The Real Story

The Real Story: 2021 CT Legislation Recap

What a year it was for politics in Connecticut. We are looking back and looking ahead with reporters of the roundtable.

HARTFORD, Conn — What a year it was for politics in Connecticut.

Hartford Courant Capitol Bureau Chief Chris Keating, Associated Press Political Writer/Statehouse Reporter Susan Haigh, CT Mirror Co-Founder and Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about 2021, and what to expect in 2022.

