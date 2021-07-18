The Real Story: Governor Lamont's emergency powers extended and juvenile justice reform

State Senate leaders, Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney and Deputy Senate Republican Leader Paul Formica discuss what the topics mean for the state.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont's emergency powers, that were granted at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, were extended until the end of September.

Lawmakers voted on the extension on Wednesday.

In the House of Representatives: 73 voted yes, 56 voted no and 22 were absent for the vote.

In the State Senate: 19 voted yes, 15 voted no, 2 were absent for the vote.

Democratic Senator Martin Looney, who is the Senate President Pro Tempore and Republican Senator Paul Formica, who is the Deputy Senate Republican Leader join Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss the extension and what it means for the state.

They talk about the powers the governor has to help the state access necessary funding, along with the ability and power legislatures have to check the decisions the governor is making.

In addition to discussing the governor's emergency powers the two Senators and Bernstein talked about juvenile justice reform.

A highly talked about topic, has lawmakers calling for change.

Over the last several weeks, Connecticut has seen incidences of juvenile crime from Enfield to Danbury.

Earlier this month, a man was killed when he was jogging by a car that was in a chase with New Britain police. It turned out the car was stolen and the driver, who was eventually arrested, had been arrested 13 times in the last 3 1/2 years for charges like assault with a knife and reckless driving.

The senators talk about what they want to see happen and why it is necessary to take action.

