Hartford Courant columnist weighs in on federal probe into former state budget official

Hartford Courant Columnist Kevin Rennie breaks down Kosta Diamantis’ comments and responses to Jenn Bernstein's questions on The Real Story.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal probe is underway in state government that centers on a former top budget official Kosta Diamantis and his role in construction projects around Connecticut.

There are allegations Diamantis pressured local and city officials to waive bidding processes and use certain construction companies. Diamantis has denied any wrongdoing.

Several weeks ago, Diamantis came on The Real Story to give his side of what happened.

This week, Real Story Host Jenn Bernstein brings Hartford Courant Columnist Kevin Rennie back on the show to break down Diamantis’ comments and responses to our questions. What didn’t line up?

The FBI is looking into Diamantis’ role in construction projects, specifically school construction projects, which he oversaw in the state. Diamantis no longer works for the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont relieved him of his job as second in command at the budget office, and Diamantis retired from his role overseeing school construction after being put on leave.

The FBI will not confirm the existence of an investigation but FOX61 News knows the feds have sent a grand jury subpoena to the state asking for communications from Diamantis.

Interview with Kosta Diamantis on The Real Story

More stories of the investigation

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.