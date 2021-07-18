The Real Story: Sara Bronin, nominated by Biden to serve as Chair for the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

Sara Bronin discusses her career and work, and how it led her to this nomination.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sara Bronin is a Mexican-American architect, attorney, professor, and policymaker that focuses on how law and policy can foster more equitable, sustainable, well-designed, and connected places.

She is currently a professor at Cornell and has served seven years on Hartford's planning and zoning commission, while also serving as an advisor to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Through her work and conservation efforts she has been nominated by President Biden to serve as the Chair for the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

She will now go through the steps of the nomination process, which is a bit unclear even to Bronin as she is just the second person to be nominated to this position.

The position was first created during the Trump administration and Aimee Jorjani was the first person to serve as chair of the committee.

Real Story host Jenn Bernstein and Sara Bronin discuss the excitement about being nominated, how her work has led up to this nomination and what the process to be confirmed will be like.

