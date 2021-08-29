The Real Story | Attacks in Kabul

HARTFORD, Conn. — This morning on The Real Story, Jenn Bernstein talks with International Relations Expert Yvonne Davis and Admiral Dr. Joxel Garcia- Former Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, former CT Commissioner of the Department of Public Health, about the attacks on the Kabul Airport.
