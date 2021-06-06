The Real Story | Bill that would declare racism as a public health crisis moves to Lamont's desk

State Representative Brandon McGee, State Senators Saud Anwar, and Kevin Kelly discuss the bill.

CONNECTICUT, USA — There's a bill now on the desk of Governor Lamont declaring racism a public health crisis.

State Representative Brandon McGee, State Senators Saud Anwar, and Kevin Kelly break down the bill with Real Story host Jenn Bernstein, what it means and what action it takes.

