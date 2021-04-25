The Real Story | Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown, State Rep. Brandon McGee

The officials discuss the Chauvin trial verdict and what happens next.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Derek Chauvin is found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown, State Rep. Brandon McGee, and Department of Emergency Service and Public Protection's Brian Foley join Jenn Bernstein to discuss the case and what happens after the guilty verdicts.

