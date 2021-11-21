The Real Story: Bob Stefanowski

The race for governor in 2022 is shaping up

HARTFORD, Conn. — The race for Governor in 2022 is on! Former Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski joins Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about possibly running again in 2022, the direction the GOP should go in our state, and why he thinks there needs to be a change in leadership.

Jenn Bernstein is an anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jbernstein@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com



----

MORE FOX61 TAG: Add to every story AFTER the YouTube embed at the bottom.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.