The Real Story: Bob Stefanowski

Stefanowski made the announcement this week that he is making a second run for governor

HARTFORD, Conn — Republican Bob Stefanowski is running for governor once again. He joins Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to discuss why he will win the election this time around.

Stefanowski made the announcement Wednesday morning and also launched his campaign website.

In 2018, Stefanowski ran against Gov. Ned Lamont, saying that if elected he would eliminate the state income tax. He lost by about 44,000 votes out of 1.4 million casts. Now he's back for a second run against Lamont, who has already announced he will be running for re-election this year.

"We've got a broader platform this time," Stefanowski explained. "I've got the leadership, I've got the experience of running, we're gonna come in, we're gonna listen to people, we're gonna lead Connecticut in the right direction, we're gonna with the election we're gonna turn this state around."

With an initial $10 million investment of his own money into his campaign, Stefanowski said that it will bring a "big jumpstart for us."

In 2018, Stefanowski did not attempt to win delegates at the state GOP's convention, but ran in the Republican primary, beating Mark Boughton, the party-endorsed candidate, and three other candidates to secure the nomination.

Susan Patricelli Regan has also entered the 2022 race as a GOP candidate, and former legislative leader Themis Klarides has been exploring a run.

