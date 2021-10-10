x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Real Story

The Real Story: Coming Together Under Unity

Dr. Joel Lohr, Hartford Seminary President

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dr Joel Lohr of the Hartford Seminary talks to Reals Story host Jenn Bernstein about the Hartford Seminary rebranding and Encouraging Interfaith Dialogue

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Jenn Bernstein is an anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jbernstein@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM