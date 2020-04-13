Jenn Bernstein talks with 4th-District Congressman Jim Himes, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, about what he's hearing from the Treasury Department about when we can expect to see those highly anticipated 'stimulus' checks, and why it depends on when and how you file your taxes.
He also discusses the ongoing negotiations in Congress to put together another relief bill, and the ongoing battle among states to source Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
The Real Story: Congressman Jim Himes
The Democrat from Fairfield County discusses when those stimulus checks might arrive and what's next in terms of COVID relief.
