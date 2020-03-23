x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

the-real-story

The Real Story: Congressman Joe Courtney

What is happening in Washington to battle the pandemic, and provide economic relief?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jenn Bernstein talks with U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd CT) talks about two economic packages passed in Washington and how they will help medical personnel, increase COVID-19 testing, and assist people who suddenly find themselves unemployed. Courtney's district in eastern Connecticut has not been as hard hit as most of the state, but the congressman believes that's mostly due to a lack of testing. 

RELATED: Most renters will not receive protections under White House coronavirus proposal

RELATED: President Trump signs 2nd coronavirus aid bill including sick leave, free tests