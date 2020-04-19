HARTFORD, Conn. — Just named by the President to a task force about the COVID-19 crisis, Representative Larson discusses the areas he believes need the most attention in America and Connecticut, including "testing, testing, testing!" He wants to see the nation on a war-time production footing for tests and treatments, what consumers will need to feel comfortable again, the status of SBA loans and the negotiations on a fourth Congressional economic aid package.
The Real Story: Congressman John Larson
The 1st-District Democrat talks about being named to the White House's Congressional Task Force to Address the Economy and COVID-19.