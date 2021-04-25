The Real Story | Connecticut Business & Industry Association President Chris DiPentima

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is lifting most restrictions for Connecticut businesses next month.
Connecticut Business & Industry Association President Chris DiPentima speaks with Real Story Jenn Bernstein about the relaxed restrictions and how COVID-19 is changing the way businesses operate.
