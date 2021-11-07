The Real Story: COVID-19 and students

How is the school year is going and what is the impact of vaccines for kids on the school community?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Students and teachers have been back in school for several months now. Bloomfield Public School Superintendent Dr. James Thompson joins Real Story host Jenn Bernstein to talk about how the school year is going and the impact of vaccines for kids on the school community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created issues with kids and their mental health. How bad has it gotten? State Representative Liz Linehan and Cheshire Public School Social Worker Ben Chaback talk about their own experience and what they are seeing first hand.

Jenn Bernstein is an anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jbernstein@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.