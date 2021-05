Cheng talks with Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about his vision for the 17 higher education institutions he will oversee.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new leader for Connecticut's State Colleges and Universities is ready to bring the system into the future.

CSCU President Terrence Cheng talks with Real Story host Jenn Bernstein about his vision for the 17 higher education institutions he will oversee.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.